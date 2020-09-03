Sita Enterprises standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 75.00% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Sita Enterprises rose 233.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 75.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.140.0885.7150.000.120.040.120.040.100.03

