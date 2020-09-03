JUST IN
Sita Enterprises standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 75.00% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Sita Enterprises rose 233.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 75.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.140.08 75 OPM %85.7150.00 -PBDT0.120.04 200 PBT0.120.04 200 NP0.100.03 233

First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 16:55 IST

