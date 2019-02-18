Sita Shree Food Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.47 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 77.42% to Rs 0.21 croreNet Loss of Sita Shree Food Products reported to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 9.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 77.42% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.210.93 -77 OPM %-452.38-650.54 -PBDT-3.07-7.88 61 PBT-4.47-9.31 52 NP-4.47-9.38 52
