Siti Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 46.67 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.73% to Rs 377.31 crore

Net Loss of Siti Networks reported to Rs 46.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 48.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.73% to Rs 377.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 391.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales377.31391.92 -4 OPM %18.1521.32 -PBDT41.2642.66 -3 PBT-44.83-42.05 -7 NP-46.67-48.41 4

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 16:13 IST

