Siti Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 68.89 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 27.82% to Rs 408.29 croreNet Loss of Siti Networks reported to Rs 68.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 123.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 27.82% to Rs 408.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 319.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 189.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 266.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.24% to Rs 1618.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1442.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales408.29319.42 28 1618.591442.13 12 OPM %19.8820.78 -21.0522.43 - PBDT50.8340.57 25 201.14184.99 9 PBT-37.96-48.53 22 -144.57-179.97 20 NP-68.89-123.03 44 -189.04-266.19 29
