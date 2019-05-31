Siti Networks reports standalone net loss of Rs 227.25 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.35% to Rs 191.74 croreNet Loss of Siti Networks reported to Rs 227.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 56.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.35% to Rs 191.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 206.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 372.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 205.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.97% to Rs 821.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 837.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales191.74206.96 -7 821.28837.81 -2 OPM %23.5014.33 -19.8911.78 - PBDT13.42-4.48 LP 30.96-17.88 LP PBT-39.47-56.17 30 -178.34-200.90 11 NP-227.25-56.17 -305 -372.43-205.58 -81
