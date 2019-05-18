Siyaram Silk Mills standalone net profit declines 2.81% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.39% to Rs 587.62 croreNet profit of Siyaram Silk Mills declined 2.81% to Rs 46.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.39% to Rs 587.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 595.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.35% to Rs 101.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 111.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.73% to Rs 1814.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1732.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales587.62595.91 -1 1814.701732.76 5 OPM %14.9616.44 -13.2914.18 - PBDT83.1894.49 -12 221.10237.84 -7 PBT68.0278.99 -14 159.21177.29 -10 NP46.7348.08 -3 101.16111.59 -9
