SJVN consolidated net profit declines 13.36% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of SJVN declined 13.36% to Rs 396.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 457.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.26% to Rs 538.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 794.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.51% to Rs 1655.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1362.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.98% to Rs 2696.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2644.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

