SJVN consolidated net profit declines 13.36% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.26% to Rs 538.02 crore

Net profit of SJVN declined 13.36% to Rs 396.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 457.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.26% to Rs 538.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 794.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.51% to Rs 1655.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1362.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.98% to Rs 2696.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2644.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales538.02794.26 -32 2696.712644.46 2 OPM %63.5377.36 -75.0776.49 - PBDT498.10706.49 -29 2355.582242.13 5 PBT391.85605.53 -35 1971.491851.87 6 NP396.62457.77 -13 1655.641362.58 22

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 17:21 IST

