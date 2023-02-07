SJVN consolidated net profit rises 22.07% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.52% to Rs 551.99 crore

Net profit of SJVN rose 22.07% to Rs 287.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 235.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.52% to Rs 551.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 549.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.551.99549.1468.9468.94469.99403.64364.84301.33287.42235.46

