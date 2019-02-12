Skipper standalone net profit declines 77.88% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 23.23% to Rs 434.82 croreNet profit of Skipper declined 77.88% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 29.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 23.23% to Rs 434.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 566.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales434.82566.42 -23 OPM %9.7113.08 -PBDT19.0656.78 -66 PBT10.5345.02 -77 NP6.4629.20 -78
