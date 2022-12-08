Skipper updates on positive developments in Govt. policy

Restoration of RODTEP Scheme & Transmission Plan for Domestic RE Integration

Skipper announced 2 positive development on the government policy front which will have a positive bearing on the companys growth and performance.



Restoration of RODTEP Scheme in its Engineering Product business

- Taking a major step to boost exports, Centre has further expanded the scope of RoDTEP (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products). The scope now includes export of articles of Iron and Steel under Chapter 73 of ITC (HS) schedule which mainly covers our Engineering exports products and items. h

- The aforementioned development will boost our export competitiveness and potentially improve our operational performance.

Government Launches Transmission System Plan for integration of over 500 GW Renewable capacity by 2030 h

- The plan titled Transmission System for Integration of over 500 GW capacity by 2030 entails connecting mega solar parks and wind power zone with National Grid System and will see an investment of Rs 2.44 trillion in domestic transmission projects. h

- The plan includes construction of 8,120 circuit km (ckm) of high voltage direct current transmission corridors (+800 kV and +350kV), 25,960 ckm of 765 kV ac lines, 15,758 ckm of 400 Kv Lines and 1,052 ckm of 220 Kv Cables.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)