SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit declines 47.84% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.91% to Rs 75.88 croreNet profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) declined 47.84% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.91% to Rs 75.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 79.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.89% to Rs 4.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.43% to Rs 313.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 334.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales75.8879.80 -5 313.01334.51 -6 OPM %6.63-0.89 --0.072.39 - PBDT4.703.67 28 14.5112.52 16 PBT2.882.01 43 7.566.03 25 NP1.452.78 -48 4.694.88 -4
