SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 937.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 137.07% to Rs 181.74 crore

Net profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) rose 937.02% to Rs 27.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 137.07% to Rs 181.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 76.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales181.7476.66 137 OPM %25.224.76 -PBDT39.416.04 552 PBT36.633.64 906 NP27.172.62 937

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 16:21 IST

