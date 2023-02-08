SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 937.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 137.07% to Rs 181.74 crore

Net profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) rose 937.02% to Rs 27.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 137.07% to Rs 181.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 76.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.181.7476.6625.224.7639.416.0436.633.6427.172.62

