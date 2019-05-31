SKM Egg Products Export (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.65 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.13% to Rs 62.36 croreNet profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) reported to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 11.13% to Rs 62.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 70.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 530.21% to Rs 6.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.53% to Rs 286.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 282.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales62.3670.17 -11 286.38282.07 2 OPM %-3.34-2.08 -3.29-1.57 - PBDT2.122.26 -6 13.7110.38 32 PBT0.470.61 -23 7.234.26 70 NP1.65-0.13 LP 6.050.96 530
