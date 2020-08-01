Skyline Ventures India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Skyline Ventures India reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2500.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.01 -100 0.260.01 2500 OPM %0-500.00 -26.92-2400.00 - PBDT-0.08-0.05 -60 0.06-0.25 LP PBT-0.10-0.12 17 0-0.33 100 NP-0.10-0.12 17 0-0.32 100
