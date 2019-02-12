JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.62 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 51.90% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 92.53% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Smart Finsec declined 51.90% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 92.53% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.233.08 -93 OPM %-17.397.79 -PBDT0.440.92 -52 PBT0.430.90 -52 NP0.380.79 -52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements