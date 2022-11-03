Smartlink Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 156.30% to Rs 46.80 croreNet loss of Smartlink Holdings reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 156.30% to Rs 46.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales46.8018.26 156 OPM %3.2517.31 -PBDT1.033.13 -67 PBT0.272.51 -89 NP-0.022.79 PL
