Smartlink Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.44 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 15.49% to Rs 3.71 crore

Net loss of Smartlink Holdings reported to Rs 10.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 15.49% to Rs 3.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.714.39 -15 OPM %-265.5078.36 -PBDT-9.394.15 PL PBT-9.643.83 PL NP-10.443.46 PL

