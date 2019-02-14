SMC Credits reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 78.38% to Rs 0.66 croreNet loss of SMC Credits reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 78.38% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.660.37 78 OPM %-46.9759.46 -PBDT-0.070.45 PL PBT-0.080.44 PL NP-0.130.31 PL
