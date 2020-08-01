SMC Credits standalone net profit rises 542.86% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Jhaveri Credits & Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Jhaveri Credits & Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 248.84% to Rs 1.50 croreNet profit of SMC Credits rose 542.86% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 248.84% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.74% to Rs 3.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 74.05% to Rs 5.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.500.43 249 5.503.16 74 OPM %96.67-51.16 -85.4580.06 - PBDT1.170.09 1200 3.422.48 38 PBT1.160.08 1350 3.382.44 39 NP1.350.21 543 3.192.35 36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU