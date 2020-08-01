SMC Credits standalone net profit rises 542.86% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 248.84% to Rs 1.50 crore

Net profit of SMC Credits rose 542.86% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 248.84% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.74% to Rs 3.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 74.05% to Rs 5.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1.500.435.503.1696.67-51.1685.4580.061.170.093.422.481.160.083.382.441.350.213.192.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)