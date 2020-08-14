JUST IN
SMIFS Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 78.43% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 34.38% to Rs 11.18 crore

Net profit of SMIFS Capital Markets declined 78.43% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 34.38% to Rs 11.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales11.188.32 34 OPM %-2.50-9.01 -PBDT0.210.73 -71 PBT0.090.59 -85 NP0.110.51 -78

