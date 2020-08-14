SMIFS Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 78.43% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 34.38% to Rs 11.18 crore

Net profit of SMIFS Capital Markets declined 78.43% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 34.38% to Rs 11.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.11.188.32-2.50-9.010.210.730.090.590.110.51

