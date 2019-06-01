SMIFS Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 90.30% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.21% to Rs 11.35 croreNet profit of SMIFS Capital Markets declined 90.30% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 14.21% to Rs 11.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 78.41% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.70% to Rs 44.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11.3513.23 -14 44.1950.62 -13 OPM %-20.00-2.04 --7.20-2.03 - PBDT0.170.38 -55 1.351.58 -15 PBT0.020.22 -91 0.740.93 -20 NP0.131.34 -90 0.572.64 -78
