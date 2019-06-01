SMIFS Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 90.30% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 14.21% to Rs 11.35 crore

Net profit of declined 90.30% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 14.21% to Rs 11.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.41% to Rs 0.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.70% to Rs 44.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

11.3513.2344.1950.62-20.00-2.04-7.20-2.030.170.381.351.580.020.220.740.930.131.340.572.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)