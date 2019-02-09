JUST IN
SMIFS Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 98.80% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 1.21% to Rs 9.18 crore

Net profit of SMIFS Capital Markets declined 98.80% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1.21% to Rs 9.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales9.189.07 1 OPM %-6.866.62 -PBDT0.171.17 -85 PBT0.021.01 -98 NP0.010.83 -99

