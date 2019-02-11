Smruthi Organics standalone net profit rises 77.10% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 77.60% to Rs 38.45 croreNet profit of Smruthi Organics rose 77.10% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 77.60% to Rs 38.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 21.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales38.4521.65 78 OPM %10.3314.23 -PBDT4.072.33 75 PBT3.011.31 130 NP2.321.31 77
