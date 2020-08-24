SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit declines 47.46% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.39% to Rs 54.75 crore

Net profit of SMS Lifesciences India declined 47.46% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.39% to Rs 54.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 91.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.54.7591.8411.6911.035.518.993.567.082.484.72

