SMS Lifesciences India consolidated net profit declines 47.46% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.39% to Rs 54.75 croreNet profit of SMS Lifesciences India declined 47.46% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.39% to Rs 54.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 91.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales54.7591.84 -40 OPM %11.6911.03 -PBDT5.518.99 -39 PBT3.567.08 -50 NP2.484.72 -47
