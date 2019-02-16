JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vallabha Poly-Plast International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

SMS Lifesciences India standalone net profit rises 105.65% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 45.16% to Rs 96.50 crore

Net profit of SMS Lifesciences India rose 105.65% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 45.16% to Rs 96.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 66.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales96.5066.48 45 OPM %11.837.87 -PBDT9.434.51 109 PBT7.923.06 159 NP5.102.48 106

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 17:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements