SMS Lifesciences India standalone net profit rises 105.65% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 45.16% to Rs 96.50 croreNet profit of SMS Lifesciences India rose 105.65% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 45.16% to Rs 96.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 66.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales96.5066.48 45 OPM %11.837.87 -PBDT9.434.51 109 PBT7.923.06 159 NP5.102.48 106
