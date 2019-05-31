JUST IN
SMS Lifesciences India standalone net profit rises 106.60% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 82.10% to Rs 98.57 crore

Net profit of SMS Lifesciences India rose 106.60% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 82.10% to Rs 98.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 155.85% to Rs 16.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 61.58% to Rs 344.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 212.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales98.5754.13 82 344.15212.99 62 OPM %6.633.60 -9.436.19 - PBDT6.822.06 231 29.5212.09 144 PBT5.340.65 722 23.756.39 272 NP4.071.97 107 16.636.50 156

