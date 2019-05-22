SNL Bearings standalone net profit declines 18.22% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.26% to Rs 9.60 croreNet profit of SNL Bearings declined 18.22% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.26% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.97% to Rs 8.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.08% to Rs 40.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales9.6010.58 -9 40.6438.31 6 OPM %26.9831.85 -27.4930.98 - PBDT2.973.52 -16 12.3212.16 1 PBT2.643.34 -21 11.4011.37 0 NP1.932.36 -18 8.148.22 -1
