SNL Bearings standalone net profit declines 18.22% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 9.26% to Rs 9.60 crore

Net profit of declined 18.22% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.26% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.97% to Rs 8.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.08% to Rs 40.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 38.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

9.6010.5840.6438.3126.9831.8527.4930.982.973.5212.3212.162.643.3411.4011.371.932.368.148.22

