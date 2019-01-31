SNL Bearings standalone net profit declines 5.80% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of SNL Bearings declined 5.80% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 0.10% to Rs 10.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales10.3310.32 0 OPM %26.7233.33 -PBDT3.163.51 -10 PBT2.963.31 -11 NP2.112.24 -6

