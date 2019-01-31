SNL Bearings standalone net profit declines 5.80% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SNL Bearings standalone net profit rises 2.53% in the June 2018 quarter
SNL Bearings standalone net profit rises 21.57% in the September 2018 quarter
ABC Bearings standalone net profit rises 588.71% in the June 2018 quarter
Bimetal Bearings standalone net profit rises 34.19% in the June 2018 quarter
Galaxy Bearings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.81 crore in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 0.10% to Rs 10.33 croreNet profit of SNL Bearings declined 5.80% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 0.10% to Rs 10.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales10.3310.32 0 OPM %26.7233.33 -PBDT3.163.51 -10 PBT2.963.31 -11 NP2.112.24 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU