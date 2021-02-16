Sobha Ltd Spurts 2.1%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Rises 1.06%

Sobha Ltd has lost 5.64% over last one month compared to 9.33% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 6.94% rise in the SENSEX

Sobha Ltd rose 2.1% today to trade at Rs 455. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.06% to quote at 2863.63. The index is up 9.33 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, DLF Ltd increased 1.42% and Godrej Properties Ltd added 1.33% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 23.34 % over last one year compared to the 27.72% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sobha Ltd has lost 5.64% over last one month compared to 9.33% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 6.94% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 639 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11674 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 495.3 on 21 Jan 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 117.9 on 30 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)