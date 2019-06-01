Softrak Venture Investment reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ayepee Lamitubes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Western Ministil reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
B P Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Span Divergent reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.61 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Span Divergent reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilSoftrak Venture Investment reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU