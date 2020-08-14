Softsol India consolidated net profit rises 315.56% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.28% to Rs 9.52 crore

Net profit of Softsol India rose 315.56% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.28% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.9.5210.7322.6914.265.231.924.631.413.740.90

