Softsol India consolidated net profit rises 315.56% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.28% to Rs 9.52 croreNet profit of Softsol India rose 315.56% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 11.28% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales9.5210.73 -11 OPM %22.6914.26 -PBDT5.231.92 172 PBT4.631.41 228 NP3.740.90 316
