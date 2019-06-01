JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Muller & Phipps (India) reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Softsol India standalone net profit rises 25.93% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 46.23% to Rs 5.63 crore

Net profit of Softsol India rose 25.93% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 46.23% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.58% to Rs 5.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.86% to Rs 18.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.633.85 46 18.3714.48 27 OPM %31.9736.36 -34.2438.88 - PBDT3.432.74 25 11.0110.35 6 PBT2.852.14 33 8.737.77 12 NP1.701.35 26 5.955.48 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 18:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU