Softsol India standalone net profit rises 25.93% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 46.23% to Rs 5.63 crore

Net profit of rose 25.93% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 46.23% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.58% to Rs 5.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.86% to Rs 18.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

5.633.8518.3714.4831.9736.3634.2438.883.432.7411.0110.352.852.148.737.771.701.355.955.48

