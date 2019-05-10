Solar Industries India standalone net profit rises 39.50% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.46% to Rs 481.60 croreNet profit of Solar Industries India rose 39.50% to Rs 58.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.46% to Rs 481.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 393.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 42.61% to Rs 191.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 134.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.63% to Rs 1663.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1273.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales481.60393.27 22 1663.221273.27 31 OPM %20.4217.62 -18.8317.87 - PBDT101.3271.26 42 322.47231.51 39 PBT93.8064.49 45 293.54205.42 43 NP58.1041.65 39 191.47134.26 43
