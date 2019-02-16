JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vallabha Poly-Plast International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Solis Marketing reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Reported sales nil

Solis Marketing reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales00.20 -100 OPM %0-15.00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 17:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements