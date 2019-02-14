JUST IN
Som Datt Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 38.89% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Som Datt Finance Corporation declined 55.56% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 38.89% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.330.54 -39 OPM %016.67 -PBDT0.040.09 -56 PBT0.040.09 -56 NP0.040.09 -56

