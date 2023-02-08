Som Datt Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 464.86% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 285.29% to Rs 2.62 croreNet profit of Som Datt Finance Corporation rose 464.86% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 285.29% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.620.68 285 OPM %93.8970.59 -PBDT2.460.48 413 PBT2.460.48 413 NP2.090.37 465
