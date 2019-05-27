Soma Papers & Industries standalone net profit rises 2000.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Soma Papers & Industries rose 2000.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.
