Soma Textiles & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.89 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.01% to Rs 5.78 crore

Net profit of Soma Textiles & Industries reported to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.01% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 17.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.74% to Rs 25.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.787.05 -18 25.8738.46 -33 OPM %-39.97-2.55 --7.23-20.57 - PBDT-4.42-3.05 -45 -13.25-18.51 28 PBT-4.91-3.73 -32 -15.72-21.46 27 NP1.89-5.52 LP -5.92-17.20 66

First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 17:44 IST

