JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Winsome Breweries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Soma Textiles & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 131.10 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 60.20% to Rs 2.01 crore

Net profit of Soma Textiles & Industries reported to Rs 131.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 60.20% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.015.05 -60 OPM %-76.62-32.87 -PBDT7.23-4.55 LP PBT7.15-4.76 LP NP131.10-4.63 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 07:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU