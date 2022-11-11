Soma Textiles & Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 30.98 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 96.97% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Soma Textiles & Industries reported to Rs 30.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 96.97% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.154.95 -97 OPM %-3986.67-84.85 -PBDT-5.14-4.37 -18 PBT-5.31-4.59 -16 NP30.98-4.69 LP
