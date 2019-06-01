Soma Textiles & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.51 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 56.21% to Rs 6.98 croreNet Loss of Soma Textiles & Industries reported to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 9.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 56.21% to Rs 6.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 17.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 8.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 53.50% to Rs 38.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 82.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales6.9815.94 -56 38.4682.71 -54 OPM %-2.58-17.69 --20.575.54 - PBDT-3.05-5.83 48 -18.51-2.79 -563 PBT-3.73-6.64 44 -21.46-6.08 -253 NP-5.51-9.71 43 -17.17-8.22 -109
