Sonal Mercantile consolidated net profit declines 84.09% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 76.47% to Rs 3.30 crore

Net profit of Sonal Mercantile declined 84.09% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 76.47% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.24% to Rs 6.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 216.71% to Rs 13.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

