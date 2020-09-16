JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Zodiac Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sonal Mercantile consolidated net profit declines 84.09% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 76.47% to Rs 3.30 crore

Net profit of Sonal Mercantile declined 84.09% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 76.47% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.24% to Rs 6.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 216.71% to Rs 13.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.301.87 76 13.084.13 217 OPM %90.0078.07 -91.5975.30 - PBDT-0.840.34 PL 2.661.57 69 PBT-0.840.34 PL 2.651.56 70 NP0.281.76 -84 6.435.26 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 14:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU