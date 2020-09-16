Sonal Mercantile consolidated net profit rises 37.70% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 67.04% to Rs 4.51 crore

Net profit of Sonal Mercantile rose 37.70% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 67.04% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.512.7093.7990.741.240.881.240.883.472.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)