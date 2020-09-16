Sonal Mercantile consolidated net profit rises 37.70% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 67.04% to Rs 4.51 croreNet profit of Sonal Mercantile rose 37.70% to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 67.04% to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.512.70 67 OPM %93.7990.74 -PBDT1.240.88 41 PBT1.240.88 41 NP3.472.52 38
