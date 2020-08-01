Sonal Mercantile standalone net profit rises 12.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 76.47% to Rs 3.30 croreNet profit of Sonal Mercantile rose 12.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 76.47% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 174.29% to Rs 1.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 216.71% to Rs 13.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.301.87 76 13.084.13 217 OPM %89.7078.61 -91.5975.06 - PBDT0.460.34 35 2.660.95 180 PBT0.460.34 35 2.660.94 183 NP0.280.25 12 1.920.70 174
