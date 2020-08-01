Sonal Mercantile standalone net profit rises 12.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 76.47% to Rs 3.30 crore

Net profit of Sonal Mercantile rose 12.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 76.47% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 174.29% to Rs 1.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 216.71% to Rs 13.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

3.301.8713.084.1389.7078.6191.5975.060.460.342.660.950.460.342.660.940.280.251.920.70

