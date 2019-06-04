Soni Medicare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.03% to Rs 4.17 croreNet loss of Soni Medicare reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.03% to Rs 4.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.97% to Rs 14.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.173.86 8 14.6713.34 10 OPM %2.6414.51 -4.709.37 - PBDT-0.020.44 PL 0.160.72 -78 PBT-0.240.24 PL -0.60-0.02 -2900 NP-0.310.63 PL -0.670.31 PL
