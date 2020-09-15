Soni Medicare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Soni Medicare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Themis Medicare standalone net profit rises 122.92% in the June 2020 quarter
Themis Medicare consolidated net profit rises 50.19% in the June 2020 quarter
Themis Medicare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.28 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit rises 448.35% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 75.19% to Rs 1.00 croreNet Loss of Soni Medicare reported to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.19% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.004.03 -75 OPM %-51.004.71 -PBDT-0.690.04 PL PBT-0.87-0.14 -521 NP-0.87-0.14 -521
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU