Soni Medicare standalone net profit declines 21.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.76% to Rs 7.82 crore

Net profit of Soni Medicare declined 21.43% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.76% to Rs 7.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.7.825.763.718.850.290.360.130.180.110.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)