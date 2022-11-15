Soni Medicare standalone net profit declines 21.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 35.76% to Rs 7.82 croreNet profit of Soni Medicare declined 21.43% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 35.76% to Rs 7.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.825.76 36 OPM %3.718.85 -PBDT0.290.36 -19 PBT0.130.18 -28 NP0.110.14 -21
