Atishay Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit declines 16.18% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 27.68% to Rs 3.46 crore

Net profit of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements declined 16.18% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 27.68% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.462.71 28 OPM %25.1424.72 -PBDT0.840.63 33 PBT0.760.54 41 NP0.570.68 -16

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 14:47 IST

