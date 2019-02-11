Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit declines 16.18% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit declines 53.01% in the September 2018 quarter
City gas roadshow in Jaipur on Thursday
Australian company targets 'under-explored' gas in Portugal
Tata Consultancy Services extendes its collaboration with Red Hat
Par panel asks Oil Min to explain 'zero' gas output from KG D6
-
Sales rise 27.68% to Rs 3.46 croreNet profit of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements declined 16.18% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 27.68% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.462.71 28 OPM %25.1424.72 -PBDT0.840.63 33 PBT0.760.54 41 NP0.570.68 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU