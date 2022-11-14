Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit rises 31.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 3.40 crore

Net profit of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements rose 31.82% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.404.2515.0010.120.460.410.350.300.290.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)