Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements standalone net profit rises 31.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 3.40 crore

Net profit of Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements rose 31.82% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.404.25 -20 OPM %15.0010.12 -PBDT0.460.41 12 PBT0.350.30 17 NP0.290.22 32

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:38 IST

