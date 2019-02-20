South Asian Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 32.31% to Rs 0.44 croreNet loss of South Asian Enterprises reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 32.31% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.440.65 -32 OPM %-13.649.23 -PBDT-0.040.07 PL PBT-0.060.07 PL NP-0.070.07 PL
